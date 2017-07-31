Busch Tallies 100th NASCAR Cup Win for Toyota

Camry driver Kyle Busch led a NASCAR sweep for Toyota over the weekend that was punctuated by the NASCAR champion claiming Toyota’s 100th NASCAR Cup victory.



July 31, 2017

Kyle Busch won the first stage and led a race-high 74 laps (of 160) to triumph in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway to claim a milestone victory for Toyota on Sunday – the manufacturer’s 100th win in the Cup Series since entering competition with the Camry in 2007.



Busch, who started the Pocono race from the pole, also claimed Toyota’s first Cup victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2008 and leads all Camry drivers with 35 first-place finishes in the Series.



“We just played a different strategy today and that worked for us,” said Busch of the team’s decision to stay out late before pitting for tires. “This is Toyota’s 100th win in the Monster Energy Cup Series, so this is awesome for them, for us, for me and then of course the fans. It’s been a long time coming trying to win a race here at Pocono. This one means a lot and it’s pretty special for all of us, this team and everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing.”



All six Toyota drivers from Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row finished in the top-10 on Sunday. Camry drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin finished third and fourth, respectively, on the 2.5-mile, triangular-shaped track. Cup rookie Daniel Suárez finished seventh, his third-straight top-10 result, and fellow Toyota rookie Erik Jones took eighth in the MENCS at Pocono. Matt Kenseth finished ninth.







